Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $155.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.5% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 185,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 172,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.78. 315,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

