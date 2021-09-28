Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $27.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $31.78 million. Evolus posted sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $102.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Evolus by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Evolus by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 335,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 517,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,434. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $413.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

