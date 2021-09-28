Exeedme Market Capitalization Achieves $24.40 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and $474,905.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

