F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

