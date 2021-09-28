FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Up to $369.12

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $369.12, but opened at $380.00. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $384.38, with a volume of 3,007 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

