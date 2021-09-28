Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. 224,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,950. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

