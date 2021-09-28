Fear (FEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $6.57 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

