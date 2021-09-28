FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $225.23

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $225.23 and last traded at $226.90, with a volume of 18666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.35 and a 200 day moving average of $284.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $116,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

