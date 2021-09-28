Ferguson plc Announces Dividend of $1.67 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FERG stock traded down GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday, hitting £102.35 ($133.72). The stock had a trading volume of 717,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,779.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 1 year high of £108.10 ($141.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

