FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives $21.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,956. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 6.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.