First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.86. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

