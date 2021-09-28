First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Declares Dividend of $1.44

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.34.

FFMR opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.