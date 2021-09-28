First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. 682,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

