First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after buying an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 11,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

