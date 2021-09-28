First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 4,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

