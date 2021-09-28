First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.