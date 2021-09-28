FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $191.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.67.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $197.43. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.