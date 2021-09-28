Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of Five9 worth $772,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 stock opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -240.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.20. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.30.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

