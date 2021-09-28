Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

