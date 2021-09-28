Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $139.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

