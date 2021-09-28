Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $79,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,095,000 after acquiring an additional 135,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,103 shares of company stock worth $11,139,859 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

SIVB stock opened at $674.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $233.69 and a 52-week high of $677.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $578.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.