Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $431.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.44 and its 200 day moving average is $406.61. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

