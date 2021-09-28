Fleetwood Bank Co. Declares Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

FLEW stock remained flat at $$73.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. Fleetwood Bank has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers commercial, installment, and residential loans to its customers located in Berks and Lehigh counties of Pennsylvania. The firm also offers deposit products to its customers including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts.

