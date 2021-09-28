Fleetwood Bank Co. Declares Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
FLEW stock remained flat at $$73.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. Fleetwood Bank has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
About Fleetwood Bank
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.