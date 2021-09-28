FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

FMC stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.