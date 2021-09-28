Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $300.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.69 and a 200 day moving average of $243.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $75,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.