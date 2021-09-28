Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fortis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

