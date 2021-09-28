Fosun International Ltd Buys 5,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,514. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

