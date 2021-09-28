Fosun International Ltd Buys 711 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Nature’s Sunshine Products accounts for about 3.0% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fosun International Ltd owned about 14.52% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $50,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 111,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

