Fosun International Ltd Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $95.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,310.29. 150,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,439. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,415.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,357.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

