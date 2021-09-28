Fosun International Ltd Has $5.03 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $20.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.66. The company had a trading volume of 132,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

