Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 76,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,187. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

