Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE FT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.55% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

