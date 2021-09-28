freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Critical Analysis

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

freenet has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Japan Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares freenet and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 22.34% 13.08% 4.62% Japan Airlines -46.60% -26.02% -12.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for freenet and Japan Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Japan Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares freenet and Japan Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $2.94 billion 1.05 $646.35 million $1.75 13.85 Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.76 -$2.69 billion N/A N/A

freenet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Japan Airlines.

Summary

freenet beats Japan Airlines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business. The Others segment includes travel planning and sales. The company was founded on August 1, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

