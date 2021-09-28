FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.44

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.44 and traded as low as $19.71. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 2,338 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Archer Investment Corp owned 3.84% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

