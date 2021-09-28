Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

