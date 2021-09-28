Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

FULT opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

