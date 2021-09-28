Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

