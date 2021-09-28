Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gartner makes up about 0.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Gartner stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.13. 6,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.