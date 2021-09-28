GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday.

GCMG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,163. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 292,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

