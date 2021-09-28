GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up approximately 1.2% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $54,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 29,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,787. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

