Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 5,518.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

GNS stock opened at GBX 5,425 ($70.88) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,731.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,292.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,808 ($49.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

