German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.12. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 111,414.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

