German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.12. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 111,414.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.
About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
