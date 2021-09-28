Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Geron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.