Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 30.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 241.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEVO stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.34.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

