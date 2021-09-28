GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective increased by TD Securities to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$47.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$25.38 and a one year high of C$48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

