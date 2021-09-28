GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GHRS opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter valued at $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter valued at $42,661,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter valued at $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $27,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

