Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 213,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,357. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

