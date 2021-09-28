Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 13,612 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMN opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

