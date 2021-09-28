Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 121,749 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,749 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $883.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

