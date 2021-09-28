Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,801 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

